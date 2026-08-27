Google's new AI removes 'ums' and 'ahs' from your speech

Gemini 3.5 Transcribe is already being used in the Gboard Rambler feature, and it will soon enable voice-to-text functionality directly in Chrome.

The model supports over 85 languages, can recognize different accents, and handle up to three speakers at a time with timestamps.

It is also significantly faster than its predecessor, processing audio data 70% quicker while maintaining a low word error rate of just 4% for streaming and an impressive 2.6% for non-streaming tasks.