Google launches Gemini 3.5 flash at I/O, automates coding tasks Technology May 20, 2026

Google just launched Gemini 3.5 Flash at its I/O conference, and it's a big step forward for AI.

This model moves beyond simple conversations, letting AI handle tough tasks like coding and managing research projects all on its own.

It's not just smarter: it's up to four times faster than other frontier models, and the optimized version can hit speeds 12 times faster.