Google launches Gemini 3.5 flash at I/O, automates coding tasks
Google just launched Gemini 3.5 Flash at its I/O conference, and it's a big step forward for AI.
This model moves beyond simple conversations, letting AI handle tough tasks like coding and managing research projects all on its own.
It's not just smarter: it's up to four times faster than other frontier models, and the optimized version can hit speeds 12 times faster.
Gemini Flash automates banking, data science
Gemini 3.5 Flash is already helping out in banking and data science by automating long workflows and digging up insights quickly.
You'll find it powering the Gemini app, Search's AI mode, and Gemini Spark for nonstop digital management.
Google also rolled out Antigravity 2.0—a new platform built for developing agent-first tools with this tech.
Google adds safeguards for Gemini Flash
Gemini 3.5 Flash is made to work alongside the upcoming Gemini 3.5 Pro, combining planning and execution for even more advanced solutions.
Google has added extra safeguards to keep things ethical, especially in sensitive situations, showing they're serious about responsible AI as it keeps evolving across industries.