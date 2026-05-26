Google launches Gemini 3.5 Flash low to cut token usage

Google resets Gemini quotas across plans

Varun Mohan from Google DeepMind shared that the Low variant uses about 45% fewer tokens than the Medium one, but still keeps performance strong.

The original Flash is now called Medium, and High remains reserved for tougher tasks.

Plus, Google has reset Gemini quotas across all plans (including free tiers) to help users get more out of their projects and tackle those rate-limit headaches.