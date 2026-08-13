Google launches Gemini 3.7 flash, halving price and improving coding

Gemini 3.7 Flash is live on Gemini Spark for Pro and Ultra users in more than 160 countries, with an introductory rate through the end of the year to drive adoption.

Meanwhile, Google's premium Gemini 3.5 Pro model is still in testing and hasn't been released yet, but it was being tested with partners and would be coming "soon" as part of Google's push to close the gap with rivals.