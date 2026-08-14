Google launches Gemini 3.7 flash with reasoning and workspace integration
Google just rolled out Gemini 3.7 Flash, swapping in some serious upgrades for the old 3.6 version.
This new model is built to handle tricky reasoning in finance, law, and biosciences, and it's got better skills for coding, web development, and UI generation too.
Plus, Gemini Spark now makes working with Google Workspace tools smoother and more productive.
Google adds generated content watermark toggle
A cool new setting lets you turn off visible watermarks on images, videos, and songs made with the app, unless you're in a country where watermarks are legally required. Hidden digital marks still remain embedded.
The toggle is easy to find in settings (default is "On"), rolling out across all platforms soon, even Google Search will get it!
Other models like 3.5 Flash-Lite and 3.1 Pro are sticking around for now; 3.5 Pro did not get an availability update yesterday.