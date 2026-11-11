Google launches Gemini 4 Carbon exclusively for AI Ultra subscribers

Google just dropped Gemini 4 Carbon on its Gemini app, but it's only for AI Ultra subscribers.

Google Antigravity is previewing /swarm, basically letting one prompt launch a team of AI agents to work together on big projects. It's especially good at deep reasoning jobs like design or auditing, and makes legal and financial documents more accurate.

You can get it at a special price until November 30, 2026, through the Gemini API or Antigravity: AI Ultra subscribers can access it in the Gemini app, AI Mode, and Antigravity, and it's also available through developer and enterprise channels.