Google launches Gemini 4 Carbon, tops Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index

Gemini 4 Carbon stands out for its cybersecurity skills, scoring 88.2% on SEC-bench Pro and hitting No. 4 on WebDev Arena after a big jump in web development rankings.

Safety has been upgraded too: misalignment and made-up answers are way down, making responses more trustworthy.

For users, it's also better at finding sources and clearing up confusion, cutting unsupported claims by about one-half.

First access goes to cyber defenders; eventually everyone can try it out for $2 per million input tokens or $10 per million output tokens.