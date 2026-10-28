Google launches Gemini 4 Carbon, tops Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index
Google today announced Gemini 4 Carbon, its latest frontier model. The company says this version brings "significant gains" in coding and agent-like tasks, plus it now tops the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index with a score of 59.
Following the launch of Argon two weeks ago, this launch comes as Google's push to speed up AI development by getting researchers and models working more closely together.
Gemini 4 Carbon SEC-bench Pro 88.2%
Gemini 4 Carbon stands out for its cybersecurity skills, scoring 88.2% on SEC-bench Pro and hitting No. 4 on WebDev Arena after a big jump in web development rankings.
Safety has been upgraded too: misalignment and made-up answers are way down, making responses more trustworthy.
For users, it's also better at finding sources and clearing up confusion, cutting unsupported claims by about one-half.
First access goes to cyber defenders; eventually everyone can try it out for $2 per million input tokens or $10 per million output tokens.