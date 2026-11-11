Google launches Gemini 4 Carbon with coding and cybersecurity upgrades

Beyond just code, Gemini 4 Carbon is helping speed up scientific research, think lab work or even predicting protein structures.

Initially, the company opened applications to provide 10,000 scientists with six months of free access to Argon. Google is now extending access to Carbon for existing and new participants.

If you're a developer, you can try it out on AI Studio or Android Studio; Google AI Ultra subscribers get extra ways to plug it in.

This launch is all about making cutting-edge AI more useful (and accessible) for real projects.