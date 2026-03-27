Gemini debuts in Hong Kong, quickly tops App Store charts

Gemini is not just a chat-based AI, but a multi-modal system that allows users to interact through text, images, and audio. It also enables content creation across different formats such as written responses, visual outputs, and even music generation. This makes it an ideal tool for both productivity and creativity. Google has emphasized the potential of Gemini among students and creators in Hong Kong for research to content development purposes.

Transition tools

Prompts for switching chatbots

Along with the launch, Google is also rolling out features to help users transition from other AI platforms to Gemini. One of the biggest hurdles in switching chatbots has been context loss. To tackle this, Gemini now offers guided prompts that can be entered into existing chatbots like ChatGPT or others. These prompts generate structured summaries of user information such as interests, routines, and past interactions which can then be transferred into Gemini for a smoother transition experience.