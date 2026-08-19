Google launches Gemini AI in Chrome for US Android users
Technology
Google just rolled out Gemini AI features in Chrome for Android for all US Android users, making browsing and everyday tasks a lot smoother.
Now, US Android users can tap the Gemini icon in their browser to quickly summarize web pages or get answers to questions: no more endless scrolling.
Gemini links Google Calendar and Keep
Gemini now connects with Google Calendar and Google Keep, so you can save notes or dates without switching between tabs.
There's also a fun Nano Banana tool that lets you generate images right inside Chrome.
In the US if you're an AI Pro or Ultra subscriber, the new auto-browse feature can even help book events or order stuff for you: just give it a prompt, check Gemini's "plan," and hit "start task" when you're ready.