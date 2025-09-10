Google launches Gemini AI Plus plan for $4.56/month
Google just dropped AI Plus, a budget-friendly subscription designed to bring its Gemini 2.5 Pro AI to more people in emerging markets.
Slotted between the free and premium $19.99/month US plans, AI Plus aims to make advanced AI tools way more accessible.
AI Plus offers a bunch of perks
AI Plus boosts your context window from 32K up to 128K tokens and lets you send more prompts daily than the free plan (though Google hasn't shared exact numbers yet).
You also get video generation with Veo 3 Fast, creative tools like Flow and Whisk for making videos from images, Gemini features built into Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, expanded NotebookLM usage, plus 200GB of Google One storage.
First stop is Indonesia
The first stop for AI Plus is Indonesia at just about $4.56/month—a big drop from the $18.79 Pro plan there.
It's a solid option for anyone who wants powerful AI without breaking the bank.
Gemini 2.5 Pro powers the plan
Under the hood is Gemini 2.5 Pro, which includes access to text and video generation tools.
While it's not as maxed-out as Google's Ultra tier (which offers even bigger limits), this plan is available at a much friendlier price point.