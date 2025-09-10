Next Article
iPhone 17 series debuts with Apple's 1st networking chip
Apple is launching the iPhone 17 lineup, and the big news is their first-ever in-house networking chip, the N1.
This chip supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread protocol—meaning faster AirDrop and more reliable hotspots.
All four models (iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air) get this upgrade.
New C1X modem boosts speed
The new C1X 5G modem also makes an appearance in the iPhone 17 series, promising double the speed of last year's C1 chip from the iPhone 16E.
With these chips, Apple is doubling down on making its own tech to boost performance and keep everything running smoothly across all its devices.