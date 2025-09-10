iPhone 17 Pro Max breaks past ₹2 lakh mark
Apple just dropped the iPhone 17 series in India, kicking off at ₹1.34 lakh for the base Pro model.
The Pro Max now goes all the way up to a massive 2TB of storage—and a price tag of ₹2.29 lakh, breaking past the two-lakh mark for the first time.
Compared to last year's top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max (₹1.84 lakh), this is a big leap in both features and price.
What else is new?
Both iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come in deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver, with Super Retina XDR displays and faster charging.
The camera system gets an upgrade too: three 48MP Fusion cameras for sharper photos and more creative options.
Under the hood is Apple's new A19 Pro chip for smoother performance all around.
Pre-orders started September 12, and you can get your hands on one from September 19—so if you're eyeing an upgrade or just want to flex that new tech, it might be time to start saving up!