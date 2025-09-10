iPhone 17 Pro Max breaks past ₹2 lakh mark

What else is new?

Both iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come in deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver, with Super Retina XDR displays and faster charging.

The camera system gets an upgrade too: three 48MP Fusion cameras for sharper photos and more creative options.

Under the hood is Apple's new A19 Pro chip for smoother performance all around.

Pre-orders started September 12, and you can get your hands on one from September 19—so if you're eyeing an upgrade or just want to flex that new tech, it might be time to start saving up!