Google launches Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Cloud Next

Gemini Enterprise boosts reasoning and security

Gemini Enterprise packs some handy features like Memory Bank for smarter reasoning and an upgraded Agent Development Kit to maximize reasoning capabilities by structuring agents into sub-networks.

Security gets a boost too: each agent gets a cryptographic ID (thanks to Agent Identity), plus there is a simulation tool so you can stress-test your bots before they go live.

Whether you are into drag-and-drop or coding from scratch, publishing agents is simple.

With built-in data governance tools and smarter automation in Google Workspace, this platform aims to make business workflows smoother, honestly, just less of a headache.