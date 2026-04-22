Google launches Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Cloud Next
Google just dropped the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform at its Cloud Next event, giving business tech a serious upgrade.
Think of it as an all-in-one hub where companies can build, manage, and secure their AI workflow agents, way beyond what Vertex AI could do.
Developers now get access to more than 200 models (including Gemini 3.1 Pro), making it easier to create and fine-tune smart agents for all kinds of business tasks.
Gemini Enterprise boosts reasoning and security
Gemini Enterprise packs some handy features like Memory Bank for smarter reasoning and an upgraded Agent Development Kit to maximize reasoning capabilities by structuring agents into sub-networks.
Security gets a boost too: each agent gets a cryptographic ID (thanks to Agent Identity), plus there is a simulation tool so you can stress-test your bots before they go live.
Whether you are into drag-and-drop or coding from scratch, publishing agents is simple.
With built-in data governance tools and smarter automation in Google Workspace, this platform aims to make business workflows smoother, honestly, just less of a headache.