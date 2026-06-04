Google launches Gemini Go for Android Go with 2GB RAM

Gemini Go supports conversations and uploads

Gemini Go still handles basics like calling, texting, and calendar stuff, but now it's way better at conversations.

You can ask for things like "Help me find a ramen restaurant open for lunch on Tuesday with an EV charger nearby. ", all in one go.

It also lets you upload photos or documents for more accurate answers, and even customizes music playback with commands like "Play quiet acoustic songs for a dinner party."