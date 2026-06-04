Google launches Gemini Go for Android Go with 2GB RAM
Google just rolled out Gemini Go, a smarter AI assistant for Android Go smartphones.
Designed for devices with as little as 2GB RAM, it's built right into the Google app.
All you need is an update and a long press of the home or power button to get started.
Gemini Go supports conversations and uploads
Gemini Go still handles basics like calling, texting, and calendar stuff, but now it's way better at conversations.
You can ask for things like "Help me find a ramen restaurant open for lunch on Tuesday with an EV charger nearby. ", all in one go.
It also lets you upload photos or documents for more accurate answers, and even customizes music playback with commands like "Play quiet acoustic songs for a dinner party."
Google expands AI to budget phones
This rollout is part of Google's push to give powerful AI tools to millions of users on budget devices.
The idea is to make sure everyone gets access to smart features, no matter what phone they use, without any hassle during the upgrade.