Google launches Gemini Notebook connected app, global rollout excludes EEA
Google just dropped its Gemini Notebook as a Connected App, making it way easier to manage your notes right inside chat, just by typing what you need.
Announced on October 24, this update is rolling out globally (except in the European Economic Area, where it's off by default).
Notebooks managed via chat prompts
Now you can create, edit, and organize notebooks or even pull info from them, all through simple chat prompts.
Whether you're tracking project ideas or saving chat highlights, it's all smoother and quicker.
The feature is open to everyone with a Google account: Workspace users, Workspace Individual subscribers, and regular personal accounts alike.
Gemini Notebooks move beyond side panel
This upgrade means Gemini Notebooks aren't stuck in a side panel anymore; they're smarter about when to jump in and help out.
It's part of Google's push to make its apps work better together and make your digital life less scattered.