Google launches Gemini Omni Flash in India for text-prompt editing
Technology
Google is rolling out Gemini Omni Flash in India to Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers, who can upload clips in the Gemini app or web platform and edit them with text prompts.
Iterative edits, watermark, 10-second limit
Gemini Omni lets you keep editing your videos with back-and-forth instructions, so changes stay consistent.
Right now, it handles clips up to 10 seconds with audio and adds a digital watermark for transparency.
The tool is live through the Gemini app and Google Flow for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers, and Google says longer videos are coming.