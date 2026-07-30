Google launches Gemini Robotics ER 2 with Google Search access
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini Robotics ER 2, its latest AI platform that acts as a "brain" for robots.
This upgrade helps bots plan tasks, make decisions on the fly, and adapt when things change.
It even taps into Google Search to grab info and execute commands, pretty handy for robots needing quick answers.
Gemini ER 2 enables robot teamwork
Gemini ER 2 builds on the previous version by letting multiple robots team up on tough jobs.
It's got sharper spatial reasoning thanks to live video feeds, can read digital displays and thermometers, and stops working automatically if people are nearby (safety first!)
Plus, with faster APIs, these robots can handle multi-step tasks smoothly, even in fast-paced environments.