Google launches Gemini Spark for AI Ultra subscribers in US.

Gemini Spark uses tasks schedules skills

Gemini Spark runs on three basics: tasks (what you want done), schedules (when it happens), and skills (how it gets done using tools like browsers or email).

It can tidy up your inbox, create custom news digests, and even research topics with sources—while progress can be monitored.

You can juggle up to 15 tasks at once thanks to smart usage limits that keep things efficient.