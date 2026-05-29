Google launches Gemini Spark for AI Ultra subscribers in US.
Google just rolled out Gemini Spark, its latest AI-powered helper for AI Ultra subscribers in the US
Designed to make life easier, Spark automates routine tasks and keeps you organized.
You can find it in the Spark tab on the web, and in the app on Android and iOS. It works seamlessly with Google Workspace and other connected apps.
Right now, it's in beta, so expect updates as Google fine-tunes features like scheduling, editing docs, managing emails, spreadsheets, and presentations.
Gemini Spark uses tasks schedules skills
Gemini Spark runs on three basics: tasks (what you want done), schedules (when it happens), and skills (how it gets done using tools like browsers or email).
It can tidy up your inbox, create custom news digests, and even research topics with sources—while progress can be monitored.
You can juggle up to 15 tasks at once thanks to smart usage limits that keep things efficient.