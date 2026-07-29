Google launches Gemini Spark in India, proactive agent for workflows
Google launched Gemini Spark, its new AI agent, in India.
Unlike old-school assistants, this one is built to be proactive, helping you out before you even ask.
It runs on the Gemini 3.6 Flash tech and works seamlessly with Gmail, Docs, Calendar, and even third-party apps.
Manages projects, pulls Google Chat updates
Gemini Spark can manage your projects, keep your schedule organized, and handle updates automatically. For anything sensitive, it will check with you first.
Adam Coimbra from Google says it's all about anticipating what you need, plus it pulls updates from places like Google Chat to keep long-term tasks on track.
AI Pro and Ultra priced ₹1,950-₹19,500
Gemini Spark comes under Google's AI Pro and Ultra plans, priced between ₹1,950 and ₹19,500 per month (depending on storage and usage), mainly targeting businesses or power users.
With demand for smart workflow tools rising fast worldwide, industry forecasts suggest AI agents like this are set to become a huge part of how we work.