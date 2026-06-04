Google launches Gemma 4 AI model designed for laptops

Google has unveiled a new addition to its Gemma 4 family of AI models, called the Gemma 4 12B. The latest offering is designed to run on consumer laptops with as little as 16GB of system RAM. This is a significant improvement over previous models that required much more memory. The new model also comes with Multi-Token Prediction (MTP) drafters for improved speed and efficiency.

Performance The new model can perform complex multistep reasoning Despite its smaller size, the Gemma 4 12B model can perform complex multistep reasoning and agentic workflows. These tasks were previously reserved for larger models in the Gemma family. The new model also comes with a streamlined embedding module for vision, which allows data to pass to the LLM with proper spatial awareness, eliminating the need for a bulky middleman encoder.

Multimodality Gemma 4 is natively multimodal The Gemma 4 family is natively multimodal, meaning it can take text, audio, or images as inputs. Most generative AI models use dedicated encoders to process non-text inputs and pass that data to the LLM. However, with the new mid-weight model, Google has implemented a streamlined embedding module for vision and found a way to project raw audio signals into vectors used for text tokens.

Advertisement