Google launches Googlebook laptop and updated Android Auto with Gemini Technology May 13, 2026

Google just dropped two big updates: the new AI-powered Googlebook laptop and a smarter Android Auto, both getting Gemini Intelligence in different ways.

The Googlebook evolves Chrome OS for a more powerful experience and introduces a Magic Pointer, so you can send images to Gemini by jiggling it constantly for a few seconds.

On the road, Android Auto now adapts to different car screens and brings 3D navigation to Google Maps.