Google launches Googlebook laptop and updated Android Auto with Gemini
Google just dropped two big updates: the new AI-powered Googlebook laptop and a smarter Android Auto, both getting Gemini Intelligence in different ways.
The Googlebook evolves Chrome OS for a more powerful experience and introduces a Magic Pointer, so you can send images to Gemini by jiggling it constantly for a few seconds.
On the road, Android Auto now adapts to different car screens and brings 3D navigation to Google Maps.
Googlebook includes Magic Pointer image sharing
The Googlebook, revealed today (May 12, 2026), was built with top brands such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
Its Magic Pointer lets you do things such as share images with Gemini using simple cursor moves.
For drivers, more than 250 million cars now support Gemini features, such as sharing navigation links in chats, and Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Renault support the updated Android Auto.