Google launches Guided Vision for Gemini Live aiding visually impaired
Technology
Google just rolled out Guided Vision for Gemini Live, making Android phones a lot more helpful for people with visual impairments.
Now, your phone can describe what's around you, answer questions about your surroundings, and even guide you on how to use the camera, all in real time.
Guided Vision offers audio tips
Guided Vision was built with feedback from over 1,000 users and Aira's expertise.
It gives audio tips for framing shots, reading labels, or finding lost stuff, even in low light.
You can access it through the Gemini app or shortcuts like TalkBack, and it supports several languages.
It's also handy for older adults or anyone who could use a bit of extra help seeing or reading things clearly, making tech a little more inclusive for everyone.