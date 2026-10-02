Google launches Guided Vision for Gemini Live aiding visually impaired

Guided Vision was built with feedback from over 1,000 users and Aira's expertise.

It gives audio tips for framing shots, reading labels, or finding lost stuff, even in low light.

You can access it through the Gemini app or shortcuts like TalkBack, and it supports several languages.

It's also handy for older adults or anyone who could use a bit of extra help seeing or reading things clearly, making tech a little more inclusive for everyone.