Google launches Home MCP to let AI control smart devices
Technology
Google just dropped Home MCP, a new feature that lets AI agents like Antigravity, Claude, and OpenClaw control your smart devices: think Nest cameras, doorbells, and thermostats.
It's all powered by the Model Context Protocol, making it way easier for AIs to manage your connected home.
Google limits sensitive home MCP actions
With Home MCP, you can have AI analyze video feeds, check device history, and even build custom dashboards for your place.
Right now it's only for Google Home Premium Advanced users in US English.
Security is a big focus: Google has set limits on sensitive actions (like unlocking doors), so things stay safe.
If you want to try it out or need setup help, head over to the Google Home Developer Center.