Google launches intrusion logging for Advanced Protection mode on Android

Google intrusion logging limited to Pixels

Right now, Intrusion Logging is only on Google Pixel phones with Advanced Protection turned on. It's mainly meant for people who need extra security (think activists, journalists, and dissidents) similar to Apple's Lockdown Mode.

Amnesty International called it "a fundamental shift in the amount and quality of forensic data available on Android devices."

While there are some privacy concerns about saved logs, the focus is on helping those most at risk stay safer from digital threats.