Google launches intrusion logging for Advanced Protection mode on Android
Google just rolled out Intrusion Logging, a new feature for Android's Advanced Protection Mode that helps spot and investigate spyware attacks.
It quietly keeps encrypted daily logs of key events, like app installs and server connections, in your Google account.
These logs are tough for spyware to erase, making it easier to see how a device was compromised.
Google intrusion logging limited to Pixels
Right now, Intrusion Logging is only on Google Pixel phones with Advanced Protection turned on. It's mainly meant for people who need extra security (think activists, journalists, and dissidents) similar to Apple's Lockdown Mode.
Amnesty International called it "a fundamental shift in the amount and quality of forensic data available on Android devices."
While there are some privacy concerns about saved logs, the focus is on helping those most at risk stay safer from digital threats.