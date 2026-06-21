Google launches June 2026 Pixel update with Gemini Omni AI
Google just dropped its June 2026 Pixel update, packing new AI-powered tools and multitasking features for Pixel devices.
The star is the Gemini Omni AI generator, which lets you create and edit videos, images, and multimedia simply by typing what you want.
There's also a custom soundtrack creator: describe your vibe or upload a photo, then tweak style or tempo to make it yours.
Bubbles multitasking, voice translate, screen reactions
The new Bubbles feature turns any app into a floating window so you can juggle tasks on bigger screens without losing focus.
Voice Translate now does real-time speech-to-speech translation in seven languages (including Hindi) on Pixel 10a.
Plus, Screen Reactions makes recording reaction videos easy by capturing your screen and selfie camera together: no more hunting for third-party apps.