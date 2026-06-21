Google launches June 2026 Pixel update with Gemini Omni AI Technology Jun 21, 2026

Google just dropped its June 2026 Pixel update, packing new AI-powered tools and multitasking features for Pixel devices.

The star is the Gemini Omni AI generator, which lets you create and edit videos, images, and multimedia simply by typing what you want.

There's also a custom soundtrack creator: describe your vibe or upload a photo, then tweak style or tempo to make it yours.