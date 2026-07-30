Google launches Lyria 3.5 with improved sound and user controls
Technology
Google just rolled out Lyria 3.5, its latest AI tool for making music, through Flow Music.
This version steps up the game with better-sounding songs, smarter lyrics, and more expressive vocals.
You can now tweak things like tempo, length (from 30 seconds to three minutes), and even adjust vocals or drums to really shape your track.
Lyria 3.5 sticks closely to prompts
Lyria 3.5 is designed to stick closely to your prompts, so if you want "a goofy R&B jam about a lonely sock," that's what you'll get.