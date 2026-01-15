Google launches 'Market Access Program' for Indian AI startups

What else is in it for startups?

The Indian AI scene is booming—expected to reach $126 billion by 2030—and more companies are ready to use AI at scale.

With this program, startups not only get tools and resources but also access to Google's global data centers and secure AI infrastructure.

Plus, models like MedGemma (already being utilized by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)) are available for developers, making innovation more affordable and accessible.