Google launches 'Market Access Program' for Indian AI startups
Google India just rolled out the "Market Access Programme" to help homegrown AI startups turn their ideas into real, scalable products.
Startups joining in get access to Google's distribution channels and powerful AI models like Gemini.
As Preeti Lobana from Google India put it, it's all about helping these teams move from cool prototypes to products that can make a global impact.
What else is in it for startups?
The Indian AI scene is booming—expected to reach $126 billion by 2030—and more companies are ready to use AI at scale.
With this program, startups not only get tools and resources but also access to Google's global data centers and secure AI infrastructure.
Plus, models like MedGemma (already being utilized by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)) are available for developers, making innovation more affordable and accessible.