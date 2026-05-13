Google launches Pause Point on Android 17 with 10-second pause
Technology
Google just rolled out Pause Point on Android 17, a feature designed to help you cut down on endless scrolling in apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
When you mark these as distractions, opening them triggers a 10-second pause that gives you a moment to reconsider before diving in.
Pause point suggests alternatives, needs restart
Besides the forced pause, Pause Point suggests alternative activities like fitness apps or audiobooks and even lets you check out motivational photos (think pets or your favorite hobbies) during the wait.
If you want to turn it off, there's a catch: you'll need to restart your phone.
With growing concerns over social media and mental health, this tool is Google's way of nudging us toward more mindful screen time.