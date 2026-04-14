Google launches Personal Intelligence for Gemini, excluding EEA, Switzerland, UK
Google just rolled out its new Personal Intelligence feature for the Gemini app worldwide (except the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom) as of April 14, 2026.
This update lets Gemini tap into your Gmail, Calendar, Drive, and more to give you tailored suggestions and answers.
No need to ask first.
Gemini Personal Intelligence for paid tiers
Gemini can now help with things like shopping ideas, tech fixes, or planning trips by pulling information from your Google apps.
It also connects with Google Photos and YouTube for a smoother experience across all your favorite services.
For now, only paid AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers get access—but free users should see it soon.
The feature is opt-in and easy to turn off if you want.
Just a heads up: people in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom will have to wait a bit longer for this one.