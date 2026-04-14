Google launches Personal Intelligence for Gemini, excluding EEA, Switzerland, UK

Gemini Personal Intelligence for paid tiers

Gemini can now help with things like shopping ideas, tech fixes, or planning trips by pulling information from your Google apps.

It also connects with Google Photos and YouTube for a smoother experience across all your favorite services.

For now, only paid AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers get access—but free users should see it soon.

The feature is opt-in and easy to turn off if you want.

Just a heads up: people in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom will have to wait a bit longer for this one.