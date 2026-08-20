Google launches Pixel 11 lineup including foldable 11 Pro Fold

Prices start at ₹89,999 for the base model (12GB/256GB) and go up to ₹186,999 for the top-end foldable (16GB/512GB).

You can grab them online or at major retail stores.

Camera upgrades are a big highlight: think high-res sensors and even a telephoto lens (5x) on the XL.

Launch perks include up to ₹10,000 cashback on select cards, a ₹9,000 exchange bonus via Cashify, and no-cost EMI options until August 31.