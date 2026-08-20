Google launches Pixel 11 lineup including foldable 11 Pro Fold
Technology
Google just dropped its new Pixel 11 lineup in India, featuring four models: Pixel 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and the brand-new foldable 11 Pro Fold.
All phones run on the latest Tensor G6 chip, pack upgraded security with the Titan M3 chip, and come loaded with Gemini AI features.
Prices from ₹89,999 to ₹186,999
Prices start at ₹89,999 for the base model (12GB/256GB) and go up to ₹186,999 for the top-end foldable (16GB/512GB).
You can grab them online or at major retail stores.
Camera upgrades are a big highlight: think high-res sensors and even a telephoto lens (5x) on the XL.
Launch perks include up to ₹10,000 cashback on select cards, a ₹9,000 exchange bonus via Cashify, and no-cost EMI options until August 31.