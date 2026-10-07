Google launches Pixel 11 lineup including Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Technology
Google just launched its new Pixel 11 lineup, including the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and a foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold with a big 8-inch OLED screen.
The phones come packed with upgraded cameras, smarter AI features, and even an LED notification light on the Pixel Pro models.
Prices start at $899 for the base model (256GB).
Pixel Watch 5, $29 Pixel Tag
Also revealed: the Pixel Watch 5, which brings advanced health tracking to your wrist.
Plus, there's the $29 Pixel Tag, a tiny tracker that helps you find your stuff with precise Bluetooth tech and smart battery-saving features.