Google launches Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Watch 5, Pixel Tag

Google just rolled out its Pixel 11 lineup, featuring the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the new Pixel Watch 5, and the handy Pixel Tag.

The base Pixel 11 now starts at $899 with double the storage (256GB) compared with last year.

If you want more power, the $1,099 Pixel 11 Pro packs major camera upgrades and up to a massive 1TB of storage.