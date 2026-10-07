Google launches Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Watch 5, Pixel Tag
Google just rolled out its Pixel 11 lineup, featuring the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the new Pixel Watch 5, and the handy Pixel Tag.
The base Pixel 11 now starts at $899 with double the storage (256GB) compared with last year.
If you want more power, the $1,099 Pixel 11 Pro packs major camera upgrades and up to a massive 1TB of storage.
Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold $1,899
The Pixel Pro models now have an LED notification light on the camera bar.
The foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold sports an 8-inch OLED display for $1,899 and supports fast charging plus Pixelsnap support for wireless charging.
The $399 Pixel Watch 5 is all about health tracking with features like blood pressure monitoring and insulin resistance insights.
And if you're always losing stuff, Google's new Bluetooth-powered Pixel Tag helps you find your things with precise tracking, taking on Apple's AirTags head-on.