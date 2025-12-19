Google launches Pixel Upgrade Program in India

Google just rolled out its Pixel Upgrade Program in India, making it way easier to keep your phone fresh. Teaming up with Cashify, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank, Google lets you grab a new Pixel on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan—and after nine months, you can swap it for the latest model.

How does the program work? Pick up a Pixel 10 series device at select offline stores on a 24-month EMI (starting at ₹3,333/month).

Sign up through Cashify within 30 days of purchase.

The program runs until June 30, 2026.

What's the upgrade process like? After nine monthly payments, trade in your device via Cashify.

If your phone powers on and passes basic checks, you'll get an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000 plus assured buyback.

The leftover loan amount gets credited back to your bank—no pre-closure charges.