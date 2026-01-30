'Project Genie': Google new AI tool can create interactive worlds

Google has launched Project Genie, a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that allows users to create their own interactive worlds. The feature is currently available for those who have access to Google's $250 per month AI Ultra plan and are based in the US. The launch of Project Genie comes after the debut of Genie 3 by Google DeepMind this past summer.

User experience 3 modes of interaction Project Genie provides three modes of interaction: World Sketching, exploration, and remixing. In the first mode, Google's Nano Banana Pro model creates a source image that Genie 3 uses to generate the world. Users can define their character, camera perspective (first-person, third-person or isometric), and how they want to explore this newly created world.

AI capabilities A tool for training AI agents Genie 3 is a general-purpose world model capable of generating diverse, interactive environments. It simulates the dynamics of an environment and predicts how they evolve and how actions affect them. While Google DeepMind has built agents for specific environments like Chess or Go, building AGI requires systems that can navigate the diversity of the real world.

Preview feature Project Genie creates a preview image using Nano Banana Pro After users specify their character, Project Genie creates a preview image using Nano Banana Pro. This gives them an idea of what their world will look like and lets them modify it before jumping in. Once satisfied with the preview, users can create their world but are limited to 60-second sessions at a time.

Real-time generation Genie 3 generates the path ahead in real-time As users move through their created world, Genie 3 generates the path ahead in real time based on the user's actions. Google is simulating physics and interactions with "breakthrough consistency." Users can adjust the camera as they interact with their newly created world and even download videos of their walkthrough.