Google launches registered app stores for Android outside US.
Technology
Google is rolling out its Registered App Stores program, letting users download and update apps from approved third-party stores, not just the Play Store.
Launching December 1, 2026, outside the US this move is all about giving Android fans more choice and smoother app installs.
Registered app stores face $10,000 fee
App stores that want in must follow strict rules, including publishing privacy policies for users and developers, removing illegal content, and passing security checks to reduce the risk of harmful apps reaching Android phones.
There's also a $10,000 yearly fee to join.
The new setup will make installing and auto-updating apps easier on devices running Android 17 QPR2 or later (Pixel phones get support soon), but don't worry: the Play Store isn't going anywhere.