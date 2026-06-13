Google launches 'Search agents' in AI mode for live updates
Google just dropped its "Search agents" feature in AI Mode, letting users get real-time updates on anything they care about: from news and blogs to sports scores and shopping deals.
Announced at I/O 2026, it's only available for AI Ultra subscribers right now and is all about keeping you instantly in the loop with info that actually matters to you.
Information agents require AI Ultra subscription
You can set up Information agents to track topics like apartment listings or sneaker drops from your favorite athletes and get notified the moment something pops up.
To use it, you'll need an AI Ultra subscription ($99.99 or $199.99 per month), then just turn on AI Mode and add prompts like "keep me updated on"
The feature works in all languages supported by AI Mode, with plans to roll out to more users later this summer.