Google launches 'Search agents' in AI mode for live updates

Information agents require AI Ultra subscription

You can set up Information agents to track topics like apartment listings or sneaker drops from your favorite athletes and get notified the moment something pops up.

To use it, you'll need an AI Ultra subscription ($99.99 or $199.99 per month), then just turn on AI Mode and add prompts like "keep me updated on"

The feature works in all languages supported by AI Mode, with plans to roll out to more users later this summer.