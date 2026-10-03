Google launches Skills in Chrome desktop to save Gemini prompts
Technology
Google just dropped a handy new tool for Chrome desktop called "Skills."
Now, you can save and reuse your go-to AI prompts with Gemini: just type a slash or hit the plus button to pull them up fast.
It's all about making those repeat tasks way less annoying.
Some skills request permission, U.S.-English rollout
You get a bunch of prebuilt Skills for things like finding budget gifts or checking food ingredients, and you can tweak them or make your own.
For certain Skills, like sending emails, the feature will ask for your permission before they run.
Right now, Skills is only rolling out to all Chrome desktop users with their language set to U.S.-English, so it might take a bit to show up for everyone.