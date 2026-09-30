Google launches skills in Gemini chat replacing Gems feature
Google is saying goodbye to its Gems feature and rolling out something called Skills in Gemini chat.
Now, you can ask Gemini to whip up a presentation or match your writing style just by typing simple commands; no extra steps needed.
This upgrade builds on what users saw with the Spark agent, making everything feel a bit more seamless.
Google outlines gems to skills schedule
Don't worry about losing anything: your favorite features like link sharing and Google Drive integration are sticking around.
The move from Gems to Skills happens automatically, starting with all free users who don't have Spark.
Personal Google accounts will lose access to Gems by November 2026, while Google Workspace business, enterprise, and non-profit customers will switch over in March 2027, while education users have until June 2027.
The global rollout starts today, so Skills start rolling out today to Gemini chat users globally; all other customers can expect access in the coming weeks as Google keeps boosting its AI tools across platforms.