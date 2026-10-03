Google launches smarter AI mode in Chrome split view searches

You can also quickly search through your recent tabs using the Plus menu, super handy for study sessions or deep dives online.

As of April 17, 2026, the AI Mode side-by-side update was available only on desktop Chrome (version 146.0.7680.174 or newer), while recent-tabs search works on desktop or mobile.

The rollout began in the US (starting with US English) in April 2026; Google said it would expand to other regions "soon," with Google saying it wants to bring these capabilities to as many people as possible across the web.