Google launches smarter AI mode in Chrome split view searches
Google rolled out the smarter AI Mode in April 2026 (published April 17, 2026).
Instead of opening a bunch of tabs, any search result you click now pops up right next to the AI summary in one window.
This makes it easier to keep track of what you're doing and ask follow-up questions without losing your place.
Plus menu adds recent tabs search
You can also quickly search through your recent tabs using the Plus menu, super handy for study sessions or deep dives online.
As of April 17, 2026, the AI Mode side-by-side update was available only on desktop Chrome (version 146.0.7680.174 or newer), while recent-tabs search works on desktop or mobile.
The rollout began in the US (starting with US English) in April 2026; Google said it would expand to other regions "soon," with Google saying it wants to bring these capabilities to as many people as possible across the web.