Google launches sovereign AI to run Gemini models within India
Google just rolled out its new sovereign AI tools at the I/O Connect India 2026 event in Bengaluru.
These are designed for Indian companies, especially those in government and regulated industries, to run Gemini AI models entirely on Google Distributed Cloud from within Indian data centers.
The big deal? All machine learning happens right here in India, keeping things local and secure.
Google backs India's digital sovereignty
This move fits perfectly with India's push for digital sovereignty, letting businesses build advanced AI systems without their data leaving the country or touching the public internet.
Richard Seroter, Chief Evangelist at Google Cloud, emphasized how important trust is, saying Google wants to help organizations feel confident about their data staying safe.
Plus, Google's smaller Gemma models can run on everyday devices like phones or desktops; there is no need for fancy supercomputers, making powerful AI more accessible across sectors like healthcare, education, and legal services.