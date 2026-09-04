Google launches special Stephen Curry Pixel Watch 5 at $579.99
Google just dropped a special Pixel Watch 5 inspired by Stephen Curry.
This 45-mm smartwatch rocks a Satin Pyrite aluminum case and a Rye Performance Loop band with Curry's branding.
It's priced at $579.99 (around ₹54,800) and available on the Google Store and Amazon US only while supplies last!
If you just want the Curry-branded band, you can grab it separately for $59.99 (about ₹5,700).
Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 and ECG
Along with its unique look, you're getting all the latest features: a super-bright AMOLED display, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip for faster performance, and 64GB storage.
Health tracking is solid too: think ECG with A-fib detection, SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate tracking, and sleep analysis.
The watch lasts up to 40 hours on one charge and has fast charging, GPS, and water resistance (IP68).
Basically, style meets substance for both fans of Curry and anyone wanting an upgraded smartwatch experience.