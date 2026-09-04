Google launches special Stephen Curry Pixel Watch 5 at $579.99

Google just dropped a special Pixel Watch 5 inspired by Stephen Curry.

This 45-mm smartwatch rocks a Satin Pyrite aluminum case and a Rye Performance Loop band with Curry's branding.

It's priced at $579.99 (around ₹54,800) and available on the Google Store and Amazon US only while supplies last!

If you just want the Curry-branded band, you can grab it separately for $59.99 (about ₹5,700).