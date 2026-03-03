Google launches standalone 'Now Playing' app for Android phones

Google has launched a standalone app for its popular "Now Playing" feature, which is available on Pixel phones. The app, which was previously hidden away in the Settings menu, can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store . The move gives the feature more visibility and updates than before.

Feature details How Now Playing works The Now Playing feature is a unique capability of Pixel phones that identifies songs playing in the background without needing an internet connection. It works by downloading a database of song fingerprints directly onto the device, enabling offline and instant identification. This is different from apps like Shazam which rely on cloud-based searches for every song.

App evolution Now Playing gets its own app The transition of Now Playing from a hidden feature in Settings to a standalone app on the Google Play Store is a major development. The move not only makes the feature more accessible but also allows for quicker updates, independent of larger system releases. Plus, it gives Google the chance to refresh its look and feel with modern design elements and improved controls.

Design update A fresh new look for the Now Playing app The standalone app for Now Playing comes with a more modern design, clearer album art, updated controls, and easier navigation between song history and recognition features. This redesign makes it easier for users to manage their music identification experience on their Pixel phones.

