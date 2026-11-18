Google launches temporary private threads in Search AI mode globally
Google is rolling out temporary threads for its AI Mode in Search, letting you ask questions privately without leaving a trace.
When you turn it on, your conversations won't be resurfaced later in areas like your search history or recommendations: Think of it as a private chat window built right into Google Search.
The feature is rolling out globally today, November 18, 2026.
Incognito in AI mode saves nothing
Using incognito is simple: tap the icon in AI Mode and start your private thread; nothing gets saved or personalized.
You can switch back to regular search anytime; no settings are changed, and no activity is recorded.
It works on both desktop and mobile, supports all languages, and is great if you want to look up something personal or sensitive without worrying about privacy.