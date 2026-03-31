Google launches Veo 3.1 Lite for budget friendly short videos

Veo Lite matches fast speed, cheaper

Veo 3.1 Lite runs as quickly as the pricier Veo 3.1 Fast, but costs less than half as much.

It's already built into things like YouTube Shorts and Google Photos.

Plus, Google says a price cut is coming soon for Veo 3.1 Fast, and it's hinting at more cool video tech updates on the way to keep things fresh in the AI world.