Google launches Veo 3.1 Lite for budget friendly short videos
Technology
Google just rolled out Veo 3.1 Lite, a budget-friendly tool for making lots of short videos fast.
It lets you turn text or images into videos in both 720p and 1080p, with options for landscape or portrait mode.
You can pick between four-, six-, or eight-second clips, depending on what you need (and your budget).
Veo Lite matches fast speed, cheaper
Veo 3.1 Lite runs as quickly as the pricier Veo 3.1 Fast, but costs less than half as much.
It's already built into things like YouTube Shorts and Google Photos.
Plus, Google says a price cut is coming soon for Veo 3.1 Fast, and it's hinting at more cool video tech updates on the way to keep things fresh in the AI world.