Google launches WeatherNext 3 to feed Search, Maps, Gemini
Technology
Google just dropped WeatherNext 3, its latest AI-powered weather model.
This new model uses real-time satellite data to give faster, sharper forecasts and will start feeding into Search, Google Maps, and Gemini, and will be available on Google's cloud platforms, so you'll see better weather updates pretty much everywhere.
WeatherNext 3 offers 5-km hourly forecasts
WeatherNext 3 now predicts at a crisp 5-km resolution (that's a big step up) and refreshes every hour instead of every six hours.
It's already beaten Microsoft, NVIDIA, and the US National Weather Service in accuracy tests.
Cool features include tracking cyclone paths and more precise local predictions.
Plus, it could help with things like renewable energy planning and getting accurate forecasts to places that need them most.