Google launches WeatherNext 3 up to 50% better precipitation forecasts

WeatherNext 3 uses live satellite data for hourly forecasts at multiple spatial resolutions, with much sharper detail than older models.

Thanks to training with two exceptionally high-quality sources of precipitation data, including NASA's satellite-based Integrated Multi-satellite Retrievals for GPM (IMERG) and our own global precipitation reanalysis based on satellite radar, it is now up to 60% more accurate against IMERG in medium-range global forecasts.

Plus, these improvements mean billions of people, especially in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, can finally get high-quality weather information without the old delays or high costs.