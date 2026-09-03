Google launches WeatherNext 3 up to 50% better precipitation forecasts
Google just rolled out WeatherNext 3, its latest AI-powered weather model, now built into Search, Maps, and Gemini.
When planning a day or more ahead, it is up to 50% more accurate at predicting precipitation forecasts and is designed to make forecasts a lot more reliable, especially in places where weather predictions usually miss the mark.
WeatherNext 3 uses live satellite data
WeatherNext 3 uses live satellite data for hourly forecasts at multiple spatial resolutions, with much sharper detail than older models.
Thanks to training with two exceptionally high-quality sources of precipitation data, including NASA's satellite-based Integrated Multi-satellite Retrievals for GPM (IMERG) and our own global precipitation reanalysis based on satellite radar, it is now up to 60% more accurate against IMERG in medium-range global forecasts.
Plus, these improvements mean billions of people, especially in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, can finally get high-quality weather information without the old delays or high costs.