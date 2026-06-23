Google launches Workspace Studio Flows for Gmail to automate inboxes
Google just dropped Workspace Studio Flows for Gmail, an AI-powered feature that takes over the boring parts of email management.
Now, you can set up custom Flows (think mini-scripts) to automatically sort and label emails as they arrive.
It's available through Workspace Studio for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, so if your inbox is wild, this could be a game-changer.
Gemini Flows has monthly execution caps
Gemini Flows lets you build automated workflows using templates or your own scripts, plus it connects smoothly with Google Chat and Docs.
There's a catch though: Pro users get 2,000 Flow executions per month and Ultra users get 10,000, so if you're drowning in emails daily, keep an eye on those limits.
Unlimited access runs until July 1, 2026; after that, the caps kick in.