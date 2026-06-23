Google launches Workspace Studio Flows for Gmail to automate inboxes Technology Jun 23, 2026

Google just dropped Workspace Studio Flows for Gmail, an AI-powered feature that takes over the boring parts of email management.

Now, you can set up custom Flows (think mini-scripts) to automatically sort and label emails as they arrive.

It's available through Workspace Studio for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, so if your inbox is wild, this could be a game-changer.