Google launches Xreal Aura AR glasses with Android XR puck
Technology
Google just launched its Xreal Aura augmented reality glasses for $1,099, taking on Meta in the AR space.
These super-light glasses (just 95gm) come with a handy Android XR compute puck and let you use multiple virtual screens: think next-level multitasking.
Xreal Aura available in 2 models
You can pick from two models: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,099 or 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,299.
They're out now in the US Canada, and South Korea (Japan gets them November 2).
The glasses offer a wide 70-degree field of view and come loaded with over 150 XR experiences.
Preorder customers will be refunded the price difference after the recent price cut.
Shipping starts mid-November, with broader availability next year.