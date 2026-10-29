Google launches Xreal Aura AR glasses with Android XR puck

You can pick from two models: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,099 or 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,299.

They're out now in the US Canada, and South Korea (Japan gets them November 2).

The glasses offer a wide 70-degree field of view and come loaded with over 150 XR experiences.

Preorder customers will be refunded the price difference after the recent price cut.

Shipping starts mid-November, with broader availability next year.