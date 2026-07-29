Google leads August launches with Pixel 11, Pixel Watch 5
August is packed with fresh tech drops: Google leads with its Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5 on August 12 at the "Made by Google" event.
ASUS, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Motorola are also rolling out new devices.
Devices prioritize AI and battery capacity
The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pro Fold get faster Tensor chips, better cameras, deeper AI features, and likely higher prices due to rising memory costs.
The Pixel Watch 5 brings UWB and LTE options.
ASUS's Pad (August 6) focuses on entertainment in a compact size; Vivo S2 stands out with a huge battery (7,000mAh), sharp OLED display, and telephoto lens; Xiaomi's Redmi Note 17 mAhster Edition packs an even bigger battery (8,000mAh).
Motorola's Moto Pad 70 lands August 8 with a large screen and speedy processor.
Overall, expect smarter gadgets designed for everyday life.